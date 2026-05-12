Amazon cranks up 30-minute delivery in major U.S. cities

Amazon customers in dozens of U.S. cities will be able to get orders delivered in 30 minutes or less as the Amazon Now service expands from a limited pilot phase to a wide-scale commercial offering, the company announced on Tuesday.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) last year began testing ultra-fast delivery in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia and currently offers it in nine countries, including the United Arab Emirates. The service essentially competes with DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats, which have expanded beyond food delivery into merchandise.

Amazon Now, which provides thousands of fresh grocery, personal care products, electronics and household items, is now widely available in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Seattle, and is rapidly expanding in dozens more cities such as Austin, Texas; Houston; Minneapolis; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; Denver and Oklahoma City. The company said it plans to expand the service to tens of millions of shoppers in these and other cities by the end of the year.

Ultra-fast delivery is the latest move to increase delivery speed and keep customers buying on Amazon’s marketplace by offering extreme convenience. Amazon also offers one-hour and three-hour delivery on more than 90,000 products and same-day delivery on millions of items. Amazon has also promised to significantly scale up its Prime Air drone delivery service, which will offer a much wider selection than Amazon Now. Prime Air delivery in under 60 minutes is available in nine U.S. locations so far.