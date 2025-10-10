Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
E-commerce & FulfillmentFulfillmentModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMag

Amazon putting huge fulfillment centers in Oregon and Indiana

Largest fulfillment center in Pacific Northwest opens near Portland

Eric Kulisch
·
This Amazon fulfillment center in Spokane, Washington, is 1.3 million square feet. A new facility starting operations in Woodburn, Oregon, is 3.8 million square feet. (Photo: Shutterstock/Kirk Fisher)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Amazon is opening its largest fulfillment center in the Pacific Northwest and building another large e-commerce distribution center in Indiana.

The new facility in Woodburn, Oregon, outside of Portland, covers 3.8 million square feet — four times the size of the nearby international airport’s terminals — and will store millions of products, according to KGW News and other local media outlets. It is outfitted with advanced scanners, conveyor technology and robots that can automatically retrieve and sort inbound and outbound orders and deliver them to where needed.

Amazon plans to initially hire 3,000 people to run the facility.

Among the dignitaries at the grand opening was Democratic Congresswoman Andrea Salinas.

In related news, the retail giant plans to build a large, automated fulfillment center in Greenfield, Indiana, to meet rising customer demand in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, Chain Store Age and Supply Chain Dive reported.

Amazon already operates 11 fulfillment and sortation centers in Indiana.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Veho beefs up parcel sorting capacity for peak season, future growth

Target picks Frontdoor Collective to test electric vehicle delivery 

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com