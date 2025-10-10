Amazon putting huge fulfillment centers in Oregon and Indiana

Amazon is opening its largest fulfillment center in the Pacific Northwest and building another large e-commerce distribution center in Indiana.

The new facility in Woodburn, Oregon, outside of Portland, covers 3.8 million square feet — four times the size of the nearby international airport’s terminals — and will store millions of products, according to KGW News and other local media outlets. It is outfitted with advanced scanners, conveyor technology and robots that can automatically retrieve and sort inbound and outbound orders and deliver them to where needed.

Amazon plans to initially hire 3,000 people to run the facility.

Among the dignitaries at the grand opening was Democratic Congresswoman Andrea Salinas.