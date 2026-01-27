American Eagle, Office Depot pull plug on third-party logistics services

American Eagle Outfitters and Office Depot have begun to shut down their logistics businesses geared to serving outside customers, raising doubts about the viability of the supply chain-as-a-service business model for retailers as businesses scramble to find new fulfillment partners.

Lifestyle and apparel company American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is winding down its Quiet Logistics subsidiary, which provides omni-channel fulfillment services to retail brands, FreightWaves has learned. AEO acquired Quiet Logistics for $360 million in 2021 shortly after acquiring delivery startup AirTerra. After achieving reduced delivery times and excess store inventories, AEO extended its in-house logistics capabilities to other businesses looking to better compete with Amazon, Target and Walmart.

“American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has made the decision to close its wholly-owned Quiet Logistics business and discontinue services for third-party customers over the next several months. This strategic decision will enable AEO to prioritize growth and focus on its portfolio of leading lifestyle brands,” the company confirmed in a statement to FreightWaves. “Quiet has valued its partnerships with its customers and, where we are able, are assisting customers to identify and transition to new providers. We appreciate the contributions of our associates, and we are committed to doing what we can to support them as well.”

AEO customers and other business partners began sharing unsubstantiated news about the Quiet Logistics exit over the weekend on social media. Quiet customers include luxury fashion brand Perfect Moment and Baggu, a maker of stylish reusable bags, according to its website.