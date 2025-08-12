Americold opens $100M food hub in Kansas City

Cold storage provider Americold announced Tuesday that is has opened a 335,000-square-foot import-export hub in Kansas City, Missouri. The company partnered with Class I railroad Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to develop the $100-million-plus facility.

The new site can handle containers exceeding 50,000 pounds and will provide USDA inspections to circumvent potential border delays. The location will directly cover a 300-mile radius for food storage and distribution and act as a consolidation point for long-haul shipments.

This is Americold’s (NYSE: COLD) first location on the CPKC (NYSE: CP) line. The site is touted as a key hub for CPKC’s single-line rail service for temperature-controlled shipments between the U.S. and Mexico.

“This is more than infrastructure – it’s a fully integrated solution that connects food producers to consumers faster and more efficiently,” said Americold CEO George Chappelle in a news release. “Simply put, we’ve unlocked a better way to move food.”