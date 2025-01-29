An open letter from MyCarrier CEO Michael Bookout regarding the Project44 litigation

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – MyCarrier LLC, a leading transportation management platform in the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight industry, has released the following statement from Chief Executive Officer Michael Bookout.

First and foremost, I’d like to reinforce our dedication to our shipping customers, partner carriers and employees who have been impacted by this litigation between MyCarrier and Project44. Reliably serving that community’s needs has been, at all times, our core objective. Our goal is to protect you, your operations and your data from harmful and disruptive behavior. We are and will continue to pursue all legal avenues to maintain those protections.

With that in mind, I would like to share some information about our ongoing litigation with Project44. In late 2023, MyCarrier appeased Project44 by agreeing to a 700% price increase in our annual fee to them and under the threat of shutting services off if we did not comply. As part of this updated contract, MyCarrier negotiated explicit contractual rights to continue the innovation our customers demanded. MyCarrier has been nothing but transparent in our intentions to exercise our contractual rights, including the development of eBOL functionality within our integrated product as requested by certain LTL carriers. This has been met with hostility, further threats of shut-off and emotional responses when the facts and contractual language simply do not support Project44’s position on the matter. During the course of our dispute, Project44 has also maliciously threatened tens of thousands of our customers by sending cease-and-desist letters, making false statements within, and continued litigation to impose overbroad restrictive covenants, which do not exist within the agreement.

Project44’s overzealous legal team has manufactured theory after theory attempting to establish exclusivity with MyCarrier where none exists and threatening MyCarrier’s very existence in the process. The threats became gravely concerning, compelling MyCarrier to transition to a new vendor in September 2024. That vendor focuses upon innovation, not litigation. This transition has resulted in a more stable and performant MyCarrier platform and eliminated the threat of Project44 cutting off shippers’ access to their carriers through MyCarrier.

For transparency, I’ve included key contractual language below explaining the rights MyCarrier negotiated with Project44 to ensure we could continue meeting the expectations of our shipping customers, carrier partners and the individuals who rely on us daily. We look forward to moving past this situation while continuing to focus on delivering value and innovation. My executive team and I are available should you have any questions.

Michael Bookout

CEO, MyCarrier

Key contractual language included in the 2023 Agreement between MyCarrier and Project44 (“P44”):

The below language is to ensure no restrictions to develop direct connections to our carrier partners and support the unique demands of their LTL shippers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there are no restrictions on Reseller’s (MyCarrier’s) rights to integrate directly with any of its Clients’ systems including, but not limited to, ERP, CRM, WMS, Pricing/Rating Engines, or other related systems which may be required to manage and/or support the Resellers TMS platform.”

Customer and customer data protection is a material and significant priority of MyCarrier. The below section is to clarify that project44 has no right to customer data except for providing or improving services and MyCarrier is pursuing all legal remedies for their breach of these clauses. To ensure this protection of our customers’ data, our Agreement provided that:

“P44 will be provided and process certain of Reseller’s and Clients’ transportation management system data (“Data”) to perform its obligations under this Agreement. Except as expressly set forth herein, Reseller reserves all rights, title and interest in and to the Data… Reseller hereby grants P44 an irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free right and license to use and exploit data collected from Reseller (including, without limitation, the Data) (“Reseller Data”) during the Term in connection with providing and improving the Services; provided, however, P44 will not disclose Reseller Data to a third party in any manner that violates Section 3 (Confidentiality).”