Are geopolitics fueling US rail freight gains?

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 514,996 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending March 7, up 3.5% from the same week a year ago.

Commodity carloads totaled 231,889 carloads, up 5.7%, while intermodal volume of 283,107 containers and trailers was better by 1.8% year-on-year, according to the Association of American Railroads data.

Eight commodity groups improved y/y led by grain, up 16.9%. Chinese state importers Sinograin and COFCO recently completed pledged purchases of 12 million metric tons of soybeans for shipment through May.

Petroleum and related products were higher by 9.1%, while coal increased by 7.7%, as the war in Iran sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with skyrocketing short-term gains for crude oil futures.