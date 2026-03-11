Newsletters Contact Us
Are geopolitics fueling US rail freight gains?

Grain, coal, petroleum post solid increases

Stuart Chirls
A BNSF train passes a grain facility in Hager City, Wisc. (Photo: BNSF)

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 514,996 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending March 7, up 3.5% from the same week a year ago.

Commodity carloads totaled 231,889 carloads, up 5.7%, while intermodal volume of 283,107 containers and trailers was better by 1.8% year-on-year, according to the Association of American Railroads data.

Eight commodity groups improved y/y led by grain, up 16.9%. Chinese state importers Sinograin and COFCO recently completed pledged purchases of 12 million metric tons of soybeans for shipment through May.

Petroleum and related products were higher by 9.1%, while coal increased by 7.7%, as the war in Iran sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with skyrocketing short-term gains for crude oil futures.

Just two commodity groups fell: Forest products was down 1.4% as the domestic residential real estate market treads water. JP Morgan said that housing prices have stalled as inventory gradually rises. Nonmetallic minerals such as sand and stone decreased 1.0%.

Intermodal traffic was 1.8% higher for the week as analysts await a post-Lunar New Year uptick.

Through the first nine weeks of 2026, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 1,994,393 carloads, up 5.5%, and 2,474,208 intermodal units, weaker by 0.7% y/y. Total combined traffic was 4,468,601 carloads and intermodal units, better by 2%.

North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads came to 337,025 carloads, an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago week, and 371,354 intermodal units, ahead 3.7%. Total combined traffic was 708,379 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.1% percent. Volume year-to-date was 6,150,558 carloads and intermodal units, an improvement of 2.7%.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.