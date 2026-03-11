Are geopolitics fueling US rail freight gains?

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 514,996 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending March 7, up 3.5% from the same week a year ago.
Commodity carloads totaled 231,889 carloads, up 5.7%, while intermodal volume of 283,107 containers and trailers was better by 1.8% year-on-year, according to the Association of American Railroads data.
Eight commodity groups improved y/y led by grain, up 16.9%. Chinese state importers Sinograin and COFCO recently completed pledged purchases of 12 million metric tons of soybeans for shipment through May.
Petroleum and related products were higher by 9.1%, while coal increased by 7.7%, as the war in Iran sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with skyrocketing short-term gains for crude oil futures.
Just two commodity groups fell: Forest products was down 1.4% as the domestic residential real estate market treads water. JP Morgan said that housing prices have stalled as inventory gradually rises. Nonmetallic minerals such as sand and stone decreased 1.0%.
Intermodal traffic was 1.8% higher for the week as analysts await a post-Lunar New Year uptick.
Through the first nine weeks of 2026, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 1,994,393 carloads, up 5.5%, and 2,474,208 intermodal units, weaker by 0.7% y/y. Total combined traffic was 4,468,601 carloads and intermodal units, better by 2%.
North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads came to 337,025 carloads, an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago week, and 371,354 intermodal units, ahead 3.7%. Total combined traffic was 708,379 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.1% percent. Volume year-to-date was 6,150,558 carloads and intermodal units, an improvement of 2.7%.
