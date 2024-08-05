Arizona governor pauses uranium trucking on Navajo Nation lands

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Energy Fuels Resources Inc. (EFRI) would voluntarily halt transporting uranium ore through Navajo Nation lands to Utah shortly after the tribe’s president issued an executive order banning the action.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren issued the order on Wednesday requiring an agreement to be in place prior to the transportation of radioactive materials through tribal lands on July 31. According to a news release from Navajo Nation, the executive order will be in effect for the next six months.

Hobbs stated in a news release on Friday that she had spoken with Nygren about EFRI’s transport of uranium ore through tribal lands and that she is committed to being a partner to the Navajo Nation as it navigates the dispute.

“As of Tuesday night, my administration worked with EFRI to voluntarily agree to pause ore shipments through Navajo lands to give both sides an opportunity to engage in good faith negotiations,” Hobbs said in the release. “I have also instructed DEMA [Department of Emergency and Military Affairs] to partner with tribal law enforcement and assist the Navajo Nation’s emergency management team in developing an emergency response plan in the event of a road incident.”

Additionally, Hobbs said EFRI has agreed to hold discussions with stakeholders regarding safety concerns surrounding Pinyon Plain Mine and uranium ore transport.

“I recognize the fraught history of uranium mining and the devastating impacts it has historically had on tribal nations,” Hobbs stated in the release. “That’s why I have called on the federal government to remediate sites and invest in the cleanup of contaminated state and tribal lands. I also strongly support extending and expanding the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to provide assistance to those affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing.”



