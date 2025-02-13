ASLRRA honors Lane, Crosson for rail safety

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) has selected Matthew Lane, general manager, Pioneer Valley Railroad (PVRR), as the 2025 Safety Person of the Year, and Herman Crosson, chief safety and compliance officer, Anacostia Rail Holdings Co., as the 2025 Safety Professional of the Year.

The awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated consistent and committed leadership in safety on their railroad,

“Operating safely, being your brother’s keeper, is a cornerstone of the short line railroad ethos,” said Chuck Baker, president of ASLRRA, in a release. “Making sure everyone gets home safely every night takes a concerted effort by railroad professionals to build a work culture that puts safe practices at the forefront of operations. Safety Person of the Year Matt Lane and Safety Professional of the Year Herman Crosson have consistently demonstrated this commitment. They are collaborative leaders who work with their teams to improve safety, emphasizing feedback, transparency and trust.”

In April, Lane and Crosson will be honored at the ASLRRA’s annual conference in Denver.



