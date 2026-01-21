ATA: Unvetted truckers moving US tanks

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations warned Congress that unauthorized motor carriers are moving war fighting equipment for the Department of Defense.

Testifying on Wednesday before a House Oversight Committee hearing on foreign threats to the U.S. transportation system, American Trucking Associations President Chris Spear said that the problem was identified by the association’s government freight conference.

The Department of Defense “is improperly awarding shipments to unauthorized carriers to move sensitive cargo, like M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles,” Spear said. “This practice compromises safety by putting military freight in the hands of unvetted carriers and drivers.

“Last year ATA worked with Congress to enact several provisions in the NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] aimed at this problem. We will continue to partner with you to shore this up.”