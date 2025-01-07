Aurora, Continental and Nvidia announce partnership at CES

The race to deploy autonomous trucks at scale picked up speed as Aurora Innovation, Continental and Nvidia recently announced a long-term partnership to deploy driverless trucks at scale. The announcement came at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and followed a keynote address by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during which he rolled out the latest Blackwell AI chips.

The industry-first partnership came on the heels of Aurora and Continental reaching a key development milestone last year, when they completed the blueprint and design of the future Aurora Driver hardware and fallback system in January 2024.

At the heart of this partnership is the integration of Nvidia’s cutting-edge Drive Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC) into Aurora’s autonomous driving system, the Aurora Driver. Nvidia will power the primary computer of the Aurora Driver with a dual Nvidia Drive Thor SoC configuration running DriveOS.

Built on Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell architecture, Drive Thor is specifically designed to handle the complex inference tasks critical for autonomous vehicles to perceive and navigate their environment safely through 1,000 teraflops of accelerated compute performance.



