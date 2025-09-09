Benchmark diesel moves up 2nd straight week as futures market yawns

The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose for the second consecutive week Monday, announced Tuesday, as the broader oil futures market has barely reacted to two developments that might otherwise be seen as a reason for significant price moves.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price rose 3.2 cents/gallon to $3.766/g.

The two increases come after five weeks of declines. After that up and down, the price released Tuesday is just 0.8 cts/g more than where diesel stood on July 14, when it was $3.758/g.