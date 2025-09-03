Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Benchmark diesel price rises after five straight weeks of declines

Price has been a beacon of relative stability in a world of volatile markets; California likely to be a new area of concern for higher prices

John Kingston
·
The benchmark price is up for the first time after five weeks of increases. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • The weekly average retail diesel price rose 2.6 cents/gallon to $3.734/gallon, marking the first increase in six weeks.
  • Oil futures markets have remained largely stable despite volatility in other markets, with Brent crude fluctuating around $67-$69/barrel.
  • The upcoming closure of a Phillips 66 refinery in California is expected to further increase already high diesel prices in the state.
  • California's diesel price differential compared to the national average is widening, reaching its highest point since June, raising concerns among state officials.
For the first time in six weeks, the benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges has moved higher. 

The weekly Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price rose 2.6 cents/gallon to $3.734/g, effective Monday but published Wednesday. It’s the first increase since a 5.4 cts/g increase July 21. 

Since a big jump of 20.4 cts/g on June 23, 2025, which followed the tit-for-tat air attacks by Israel and Iran, the DOE/EIA retail diesel price has been published in a narrow range. 

Its high price during the 10 weeks that followed the June 23 price was $3.812/g on July 21; its low was last week, at $3.708/g. 

Oil markets have not reacted strongly to macroeconomic developments or news events in petroleum markets themselves, even as markets as diverse as equities and precious metals have been volatile.

But oil futures markets have been largely stable. For example, Brent, the world’s crude benchmark, did not settle above $70/barrel on any single day in August. It settled below $66/b twice; it settled above $69/b only on August 1, the first trading day of the month.

Brent opened September by rising to a settlement at $69.14/b, with the latest rise in tensions between Ukraine and Russia cited as the reason.

But markets then reversed Wednesday, driven by news that the OPEC+ meeting this weekend is expected to authorize putting more oil on to the market. This is not much of a surprise–the group has been doing that monthly–but it helped reverse the gains of Tuesday in oil prices. At approximately 11:35 AM EDT, Brent was down $1.64/b to $67.50/b.

One area that might be the focus of diesel consumers in coming weeks and months is California, where the state is expected to lose another refinery soon. 

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has said it plans to shutter its refinery complex in the Los Angeles area–specifically in Carson and Wilmington–by the end of the year. However, Reuters reported that the shutdown operations are going to begin soon.

California gasoline and diesel prices have long been higher than the rest of the country, due to a mix of factors: higher taxes, carbon taxes, specialized blends and other regulatory issues. 

The spread between the national DOE/EIA diesel price and the California price in the Monday release was $1.18/g, with the DOE/EIA price that much less than the California price.

That was the highest spread since June 16. But it is well below the highest spread this year, which came in at $1.321/g on May 26. 

California’s diesel price differential over the national figure this week is more than it was a year ago, when it was $1.124/g, but less than two years ago, when the spread was $1.309/g. But three years ago, it was just $1.09/g. 

But the closure of the Phillips refineries, and an earlier closure in the San Francisco bay area by Valero (NYSE: VLO), California officials appear to be starting to worry about what that might do to prices. 

And they don’t want to drive any other refineries out of the state. As an example, in recent days, regulators have put on hold a plan to place a cap on refining profits in the state. 

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.