BNSF attracted $4.2B investment from online rail customers in 2024

BNSF Railway says its customers invested more than $4.2 billion along its lines in 2024.
Significant investments were made by customers including CJ Logistics America, Hudson Asphalt Terminal and Bakersfield Renewable Fuels. As a result of these and other customer investments, BNSF projects supported the creation of more than 1,000 jobs in local communities.
The investments are the largest that BNSF customers and local economic development organizations have made in new or expanded facilities in the past six years.
“Partnering closely with our customers to develop tailor-made rail solutions is important to us,” Chris Danos, BNSF’s assistant vice president of economic development, said in a statement. “Doing so optimizes our supply chains and helps drive long-term growth. At BNSF, we’re committed to delivering sustainable solutions for our customers that enhance efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and meet the evolving demands of the transportation industry.”
This past year, new developments supported various intermodal, industrial and agricultural commodities in communities across the BNSF network. Highlights include:
- CJ Logistics America, a prominent supply chain services provider, expanded its operations with the construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse near the BNSF Logistics Park Chicago in Elwood, Illinois. The facility is part of a $457 million investment by the Korea Ocean Business Corp.
- The Hudson Asphalt Terminal LLC invested $25 million to open an asphalt storage and distribution facility at BNSF’s Logistics Center in Hudson, Colorado. By locating at the logistics center, HAT was able to quickly take advantage of increased market demand, breaking ground in October 2023 and receiving its first car 10 months later. As the newest addition to the Cenovus network, HAT serves as the exclusive operator for the shipment of Cenovus liquid asphalt, specifically for hot mix producers, shingle manufacturers and emulsion producers in Colorado. The terminal has a storage capacity of more than 280,000 barrels, features 20 heated railcar spots and includes two loading racks with scales.
- Bakersfield Renewable Fuels acquired a former petroleum refinery located in Bakersfield, California. BKRF repurposed the facility to receive a variety of oilseed commodities, including camelina oil for the production of renewable diesel targeted at the California market. The BKRF facility has undergone significant rail infrastructure enhancements, including rehabilitating existing tracks, adding a crossover, and extending track to improve operational efficiency, with one track designated for BNSF to spot cars and another for pulling. The BKRF facility
- is equipped to handle an initial volume of 450 to 500 rail cars per month. Carload service with tank car equipment began late in 2024.
Related coverage:
Norfolk Southern expands portfolio of certified rail-served industrial sites
Proposed US port fees on Chinese vessels may alter intermodal shipping patterns
Weekly US rail traffic remains ahead of 2024 levels