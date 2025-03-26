BNSF attracted $4.2B investment from online rail customers in 2024

BNSF Railway says its customers invested more than $4.2 billion along its lines in 2024.

Significant investments were made by customers including CJ Logistics America, Hudson Asphalt Terminal and Bakersfield Renewable Fuels. As a result of these and other customer investments, BNSF projects supported the creation of more than 1,000 jobs in local communities.

The investments are the largest that BNSF customers and local economic development organizations have made in new or expanded facilities in the past six years.

“Partnering closely with our customers to develop tailor-made rail solutions is important to us,” Chris Danos, BNSF’s assistant vice president of economic development, said in a statement. “Doing so optimizes our supply chains and helps drive long-term growth. At BNSF, we’re committed to delivering sustainable solutions for our customers that enhance efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and meet the evolving demands of the transportation industry.”



