NewsRail

BNSF touts customer investments in railroad’s development program

Facilities located on BNSF’s network in West and Midwest

Joanna Marsh Tuesday, February 9, 2021
0 33 1 minute read
A photograph of a BNSF locomotive crossing a field.
A BNSF train heads to its next destination. (Image: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Customers in BNSF’s (NYSE: BRK) rail development program in 2020 invested about $1.1 billion to build or expand facilities on BNSF properties, according to the western U.S. railroad.

The customers include agricultural, consumer and industrial producers. Among them are Coldpoint Logistics, a cold storage solutions provider that invested $25 million and opened phase four of its facility at BNSF’s Logistics Park Kansas City in Kansas; Delta Peanut, which invested $70 million to add two tracks for shipping outbound peanuts at its facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Ingredion, an ingredients provider that invested more than $100 million in its facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

“At BNSF, our rail development program offers unique supply chain solutions that fit our customers’ varied logistical needs.” said Colby Tanner, BNSF assistant vice president of economic development, in a release. “The flexibility of our program provides our customers with the necessary tools to maximize their investments, while saving them time and money in reaching their distinct markets.”

BNSF is an asset of Berkshire Hathaway.

Joanna Marsh Tuesday, February 9, 2021
