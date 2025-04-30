BNSF will get to make case before STB on access to Utah short line

Federal regulators will determine whether BNSF Railway can use its trackage rights over Union Pacific to reach a new shortline railroad in Utah.

The Surface Transportation Board on Monday rejected Union Pacific’s request to dismiss the case regarding the Savage Tooele Railroad.

Savage held a groundbreaking ceremony in November for the railroad. It will revive Union Pacific’s former 6-mile Warner Branch, restore a quarter-mile of ripped-up track, and build 5 miles of new track in the Lakeview Business Park, which is being developed in Grantsville, southwest of Salt Lake City.

The short line connects with UP’s Shafter Subdivision via a 1.04-mile connecting track. UP reactivated the track in 2024.