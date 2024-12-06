Boeing’s $243M plea deal rejected by federal judge

Boeing’s plea deal regarding criminal fraud conspiracy charges over two fatal 737 MAX accidents that occurred in 2018 and 2019 has been rejected by a federal judge.

In the plea deal, Boeing would have accepted responsibility for the conspiracy to defraud the federal government, paid a $243 million fine and cooperated with the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation.

According to a court order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas rejected the deal due to discrimination concerns over the process of selecting an independent compliance monitor for Boeing.

Under the terms of the plea deal, the monitor would have been selected by and have reported to the federal government. The monitor’s job would have been to make sure Boeing implemented a program designed to prevent and detect violations of U.S. fraud laws at the company.



