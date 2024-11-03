Borderlands Mexico: Major expansion project announced for Port of Progreso 

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Major expansion project announced for Port of Progreso; Kawasaki Motors inaugurates $200M new plant in Mexico; Logistics provider Veho opens expands into Texas; and Videndum expands into Southwest with Phoenix logistics location.

Major expansion project announced for Port of Progreso

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum recently announced a project to expand the Port of Progreso in the country’s southeastern state of Yucatan by the end of the year.

The port is located along a busy trade route on the Gulf of Mexico and is known for being a cruise ship harbor and is one of the only offshore deep water cargo ports in the country. It has a 4.11 mile-long pier and a 4.68 mile-long shipping channel, which is currently 492 feet wide and 36 feet deep.

“We are finally going to make it a reality for the Port of Progreso to be a deep sea port,” Sheinbaum said during a speech on Oct. 20. “We started this year. It will take three years of work, because the ground in this area is very hard and special machines are required to make it a deep-sea port, but we are going to start. It is a joint project between the state government [of Yucatan] and the Mexican government.”



