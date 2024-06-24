Watch Now


Breaking down UPS’ $1 Billion sale of Coyote to RXO | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner
·

On Episode 727 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking with FreightWaves’ Craig Fuller about UPS’ sale of Coyote for $1 billion to RXO. They’re breaking down the deal and will look into why Coyote took a loss of over $700 million in the transaction. RXO is now the 3rd biggest freight brokerage. Is this just the start of a summer of M&A?

Two thousand employees, 500 of whom are drivers, are out of jobs as Texas-based U.S. Logistics Solutions abruptly shuts down. Fuller will weigh in on this stage of the freight market recovery and whether these shutdowns are part of the correction.


Roger Mackbach is a Relay Haul of Fame Spotlight Driver for a reason. We’ll hear how he overcame the loss of his right arm to get his CDL again. We’ll find out what he’s learned on the road in his 24 years of driving.

Travelers’ Elizabeth Simpkins talks about women in trucking and the work she’s doing to get more ladies in the field and behind the wheel. 


Plus, more squats across America. 

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!? In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. WTT is ranked in Apple Podcasts top-20 Business News podcasts. He also writes a newsletter of the same title with over 15k subscribers in the supply chain and trucking niche. Dooner has been in freight since 2005 and has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. He was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.