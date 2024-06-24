Breaking down UPS’ $1 Billion sale of Coyote to RXO | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On Episode 727 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking with FreightWaves’ Craig Fuller about UPS’ sale of Coyote for $1 billion to RXO. They’re breaking down the deal and will look into why Coyote took a loss of over $700 million in the transaction. RXO is now the 3rd biggest freight brokerage. Is this just the start of a summer of M&A?

Two thousand employees, 500 of whom are drivers, are out of jobs as Texas-based U.S. Logistics Solutions abruptly shuts down. Fuller will weigh in on this stage of the freight market recovery and whether these shutdowns are part of the correction.