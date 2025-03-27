Broad gains as rail carloads stay ahead of 2024

For a fourth straight week, U.S. rail traffic has recorded an increase of more than 5% over the same week a year earlier.

Statistics from the Association of American Railroads for the week ending March 22 show total traffic was 496,214 carloads and intermodal units, a 5.5% increase over the same week in 2024. That includes 224,904 carloads, up 4.5%, and 271,310 intermodal units, up 6.3%.

All but one category posted gains led by metallic ores and minerals, 9.1%, nonmetallic minerals, 7.3%, and coal, 7%. Forest products declined 3.9%; while March is the traditional beginning of the construction season, the U.S. Census Bureau reported residential housing starts were 2.9% weaker in February y/y.

Chart: AAR

Total volume through 12 weeks of 2025 is 5,802,711 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.2% increase over the same period a year ago. The total includes a 0.6% decline in carload traffic and an 8.2% gain in intermodal volume.