Broad gains as rail carloads stay ahead of 2024

For a fourth straight week, U.S. rail traffic has recorded an increase of more than 5% over the same week a year earlier.
Statistics from the Association of American Railroads for the week ending March 22 show total traffic was 496,214 carloads and intermodal units, a 5.5% increase over the same week in 2024. That includes 224,904 carloads, up 4.5%, and 271,310 intermodal units, up 6.3%.
All but one category posted gains led by metallic ores and minerals, 9.1%, nonmetallic minerals, 7.3%, and coal, 7%. Forest products declined 3.9%; while March is the traditional beginning of the construction season, the U.S. Census Bureau reported residential housing starts were 2.9% weaker in February y/y.
Total volume through 12 weeks of 2025 is 5,802,711 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.2% increase over the same period a year ago. The total includes a 0.6% decline in carload traffic and an 8.2% gain in intermodal volume.
North American volume for the week, from nine reporting U.S, Canadian, and Mexican railroads, totaled 333,674 carloads, up 3% from the corresponding week a year ago, and 358,481 intermodal units, an increase of 5.3%. The total volume of 692,115 carload and intermodal units represents a 4.2% increase.
Year-to-date traffic in North America, 7,962,904 carloads and intermodal units, is up 2.6% over the first 12 weeks of 2024. That includes a 0.2% decline in Canada and an 8.4% drop in Mexico.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Related coverage:
Bring It Home: Norfolk Southern boosts industrial collaborations by enhancing infrastructure
Norfolk Southern expands portfolio of certified rail-served industrial sites
Proposed US port fees on Chinese vessels may alter intermodal shipping patterns