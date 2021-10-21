Building the Uber Freight brand with Bill Driegert

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Uber Freight head of operations and co-founder Bill Driegert. You’ll learn about Driegert’s career journey, the story of how Uber Freight came to be, how the company has grown and pivoted, and what the future holds for the platform.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Apple Podcasts

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter