‘Business Wars’ host David Brown talks business success stories, Warrior Ethos

David Brown, host of the podcast series “Business Wars,” said the freight industry is the unseen pillar of the U.S. economy.

“What happens in the freight logistics industry, the shipping industries, it’s the backbone of this country … but a lot of Americans just don’t realize it,” Brown said at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival.

Brown was the keynote speaker to kick off the annual event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday. He was joined on stage by FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller during a discussion that ranged from the importance of the global freight industry to how the military’s “Warrior Ethos” can shape success in the business world.

“I think one thing that has been missing when we think about logistics is that through line, that thing that connects mom and dad, that makes kids dream about being involved in this industry,” Brown said. “If you don’t think this is critical, just look at the labor shortage right now; look at the driver shortage. It’s hugely important. The freight recession is redefining how this industry is understood, its visibility in the larger public conversation.”



