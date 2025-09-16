BWT Logistics acquires contract logistics peer RAZR Logistics

BWT Logistics announced it has acquired contract logistics provider RAZR Logistics.

Centennial, Colorado-based RAZR Logistics provides on-demand warehousing, freight forwarding and final-mile services. RAZR serves over 500 customers in the consumer goods, retail and manufacturing sectors. The company was a subsidiary of Johnson Storage & Moving.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. BWT is backed by private equity firms Argosy Private Equity and Bluejay Capital Partners, which provided financing for the transaction along with Southfield and Spring Capital Partners.

The deal will expand BWT’s contract logistics platform and enhance its on-demand capabilities.