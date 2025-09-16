BWT Logistics acquires contract logistics peer RAZR Logistics

BWT Logistics announced it has acquired contract logistics provider RAZR Logistics.
Centennial, Colorado-based RAZR Logistics provides on-demand warehousing, freight forwarding and final-mile services. RAZR serves over 500 customers in the consumer goods, retail and manufacturing sectors. The company was a subsidiary of Johnson Storage & Moving.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. BWT is backed by private equity firms Argosy Private Equity and Bluejay Capital Partners, which provided financing for the transaction along with Southfield and Spring Capital Partners.
The deal will expand BWT’s contract logistics platform and enhance its on-demand capabilities.
“We are excited to welcome the RAZR team to BWT,” said BWT CEO Danielle Roszko in a news release. … “Together, we’ll deliver agile, flexible services and solutions that create greater value for customers while expanding our reach and strengthening our ability to compete and grow.”
Atlanta-based BWT provides warehousing services like crossdocking, transloading and storage under dedicated and multiple tenant arrangements. Its transportation offering includes yard management, drayage, less-than-truckload and full truckload service.
“Our team is excited to partner with BWT and Bluejay in this next chapter of growth,” said RAZR President Mike Griffin. “RAZR’s customers and employees will benefit from access to BWT’s national network of warehouses and transportation, as well as its comprehensive suite of services and technology.”
Griffin will retain a “significant ownership stake in the business” and serve as senior vice president of sales at BWT.
This was BWT’s second acquisition. It acquired regional 3PL International Express Trucking in 2023.
“This is a great next step as we continue to add more customers and capabilities at BWT,” said Josh Putterman, managing partner at Bluejay. “We will continue to support the team in its geographic and service line growth through both organic and strategic partnerships.”