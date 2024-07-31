Canada underprepared for marine emergencies, transportation officials say

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says the Zim Kingston accident in 2021 raises questions about the adequacy of Canadian resources in emergencies that could pose risks to marine vessels, the environment and the general public.

TSB issued that warning during a news conference Wednesday releasing its investigation into the accident. In October 2021, the Zim Kingston lost 109 containers overboard off the west coast of Vancouver Island and subsequently caught fire near Victoria, British Columbia.

“This type of accident is not just a maritime accident; the effects are far-reaching and long-lasting,” Kathy Fox, chair of the TSB, said during the news conference in Vancouver. “The consequences of such accidents threaten marine ecosystems and endanger vessels and their crews, as well as the health and safety of both Canadians and those beyond our borders.”

The Greek-owned Kingston vessel was on long-term charter to ocean carrier Zim (NYSE: ZIM), sailing from Busan, South Korea, to Vancouver with a full capacity of 4,253 twenty-foot equivalent units.



