CEO Joni Casey retiring after 27 years of leadership at IANA

Joni Casey, president and CEO of the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA), announced Wednesday that she will retire at the end of 2024 after 27 years of leadership at the organization.

The association’s board of directors has begun a search to identify Casey’s successor, IANA said in a news release, and aims to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of the organization’s mission.

“It has been a privilege and an incredible opportunity to witness and contribute to the evolution and growth of the intermodal industry,” Casey said in the emailed news release. “I am proud of IANA’s accomplishments on behalf of intermodalism and our members over the years. And I am deeply appreciative of the guidance and support I have received from the Board of Directors and the staff of the Association. Their efforts have been instrumental to the organization’s success.”

Under Casety’s leadership, Calverton, Maryland-based IANA has reached a number of milestones, notably the growth in membership from several hundred companies to over 1,000. Casey has led efforts by the association to create and expand industry technology programs under IANA’s Intermodal Information Services. Additionally, she has overseen a scholarship program aimed at fostering the next generation of talent in freight and intermodal transportation. The program has awarded over $5.3 million.



