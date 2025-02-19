Check Call: Broker transparency rule gets second comment period

(GIF: GIPHY)

In a rare move for any rule in the rulemaking process, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has reopened the comment period on its proposed broker transparency rule.

When it comes to the rulemaking process, comment periods are typically 30-60 days and are rarely reopened – generally only if there was a technical error with the initial proposed documents that prevented comments from being submitted correctly or if there is new information or a public outcry regarding the proposed rule. The reopening in this instance falls under the public interest.

The initial 60-day comment period, which ended on Jan. 21, received close to 5,000 comments.

A FreightWaves article by John Gallager notes: “Small Business in Transportation Coalition petitioned FMCSA on Jan. 19 for an additional 14 to 30 days based on the high number of comments coming in at deadline, and to give drivers affected or displaced by the wildfires in Southern California an opportunity to respond to the proposed rule.”