Check Call: Inspections for all

Blitz week has arrived – although it’s not really a week, it’s only three days. May 14-16, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Roadcheck takes place throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Typically the CVSA picks one major area of focus each year in addition to the regular inspections. This year it chose two: tractor protection systems and alcohol and controlled substance possession.

Two is a bit ambitious but with good cause.The CVSA stated, “The number of prohibited drivers listed in the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse (DACH) has been increasing. This alarming trend poses a threat to all motorists who travel on roadways throughout North America.”

When setting loads for the week, it’s not going to be a bad idea to remind drivers to do a quick sweep of the cab before heading out to make sure nothing is there that shouldn’t be there or nothing got stuck under something during home time or off hours.

The other thing officers are focusing on is a little trickier: tractor protection systems. More specifically, the tractor protection valve, trailer supply valve and anti-bleed-back valve. For those who aren’t 100% sure what that is, it prevents air loss from the tractor when it is not hooked to a trailer or if a trailer breaks away.



