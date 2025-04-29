Check Call: Using bonded warehouses to help shippers

(GIF: GIPHY)

Tariffs for most of the world are still on pause for the next 72 days. April 10, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs on every country except China. Container ship volume coming from China is dwindling to almost nothing as the 145% tariffs stay in place.

An alternative for shippers with a little flexibility is a bonded warehouse. Bonded warehouses essentially are warehouses where imported goods can be stored without immediately paying duties or tariffs. This arrangement gives importers more control over when, and if, they pay those tariffs.

If a customer has to import a bunch of basketballs from China , tariffs are 145%, and the customer doesn’t need the basketballs immediately, those goods can sit in a bonded warehouse up to five years. Tariffs will only be paid once the goods leave the warehouse. It’s a gamble that tariffs could go down, but it’s a solid solution for those who can’t swing the 145% tariff.

The other option is that customers can use a bonded warehouse to pull out only what they need. So if that same customer needed 200 basketballs to fill an order, then the customer would only pay the tariffs on those 200 basketballs while the rest would sit in the bonded warehouse.



