Cheema Freightlines CEO sees industry becoming more about ‘serious truckers’

Harman Cheema, president and CEO of Cheema Freightlines LLC, predicts the trucking industry will see more consolidation and fewer new entrants, and will draw more attention from “serious truckers.”

Cheema was the keynote speaker at FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit virtual event on Wednesday. He was joined by FreightWaves staff writer Grace Sharkey in a discussion on the future of trucking.

“I think the industry is getting more expensive — whether it’s autonomous technology or greener fuels, shippers are talking to other providers that are able to provide those sustainability goals for some of those big corporations, even if they cost a little bit more,” Cheema said. “That’s telling you that you have to be able to play with the big guys. I think the industry is going to change to being about serious truckers.”

Pacific, Washington-based Cheema Freightlines is a family-owned business that was founded in 2006 by Darshan Cheema and his sons Harman and Harry. The company started with one truck and a refrigerated trailer but has since grown to include over 500 trucks and 2,000 trailers, as well as offices and terminals across the West Coast. The company also owns Cheema Logistics.



