Chicago rivals P44 and FourKites resolve legal disputes

Visibility provider FourKites and its Chicago rival project44 announced Monday that they have resolved two legal battles regarding employee poaching and allegedly defamatory emails sent by FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. Details of the resolution were not disclosed.

“We are glad to put these disputes behind us. … Our focus has always been on bringing innovation to market, transforming supply chains, and driving unmatched value to our customers. That will continue to be our mission,” Elenjickal said in a news release.

Project44 general counsel Jennifer Coyne told FreightWaves in an email: “Project44 announced today that it has amicably resolved its defamation lawsuit against FourKites arising from false and destructive emails that FourKites’ CEO Matt Elenjickal sent to two members of project44’s Board of Directors and one of its executives. As the Illinois Supreme Court found, emails such as these can harm a company’s reputation among its employees. Project44 is confident that this Supreme Court decision will deter future defamatory communications sent to competitor employees and board members that impermissibly seek to damage the competitor in various ways.”

In March, the Illinois court ruled that project44 could proceed with its defamation lawsuit against FourKites, centering on two emails sent to project44 executives in May 2019, allegedly authored by Elenjickal under pseudonyms. The emails accused project44 of financial misconduct and links to organized crime, as well as criticizing its technology.



