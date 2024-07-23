Chinese Class 8 EV truck maker plans to build factory in Georgia

China-based electric truck startup Windrose Technology Inc. plans to build a manufacturing plant in Savannah, Georgia, for its line of semi-trucks, according to Reuters.

Officials for Windrose said they have 6,400 existing orders for Class 8 EV trucks, with the majority of orders coming from U.S. companies.

“The U.S. market is friendly towards Chinese heavy electric trucks based on the fact that the tariffs on imported trucks are much lower than those on cars,” Han Wen, founder and CEO of Windrose, told Reuters. “Many of our clients are U.S. firms, for example, Nike … and we can serve them in their home market.”

Wen said the company plans to deliver EV trucks to customers in 2025. Windrose, which has yet to produce any vehicles, also has plans for factories in Antwerp, Belgium, and Suzhou, China.



