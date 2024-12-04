Chinese national accused of shipping weapons from US to North Korea

A Chinese national living in the U.S. illegally was arrested Tuesday morning on allegations that he exported shipments of firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea from Long Beach, California.

Shenghua Wen, 41, who was living in Ontario, California, allegedly concealed the contraband in shipping containers bound for North Korea, a Department of Justice news release stated.

An affidavit filed on Nov. 26 alleged that Wen violated federal law and U.S. sanctions against North Korea by obtaining firearms, ammunition and export-controlled technology with the intention of shipping them to the country.

Wen and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly hid the items in shipping containers sent to Hong Kong, then to North Korea.



