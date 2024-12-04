Chinese national accused of shipping weapons from US to North Korea

A Chinese national living in the U.S. illegally was arrested Tuesday morning on allegations that he exported shipments of firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea from Long Beach, California.
Shenghua Wen, 41, who was living in Ontario, California, allegedly concealed the contraband in shipping containers bound for North Korea, a Department of Justice news release stated.
An affidavit filed on Nov. 26 alleged that Wen violated federal law and U.S. sanctions against North Korea by obtaining firearms, ammunition and export-controlled technology with the intention of shipping them to the country.
Wen and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly hid the items in shipping containers sent to Hong Kong, then to North Korea.
Law enforcement seized a chemical threat identification device and a hand-held broadband receiver that detects eavesdropping devices at Wen’s home on Aug. 14. The DOJ said he intended to send these devices to North Korea for military use. On Sept. 6, law enforcement also seized approximately 50,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition that Wen allegedly obtained to send to North Korea.
After reviewing Wen’s iPhone, authorities said they discovered that in December 2023 he had smuggled items from Long Beach to Hong Kong with their destination being North Korea. Messages on several of Wen’s cellphones revealed discussions he had earlier this year with co-conspirators about shipping the contraband to North Korea.
Some of the messages included photographs of items controlled for export under International Traffic in Arms Regulations. From January to April, Wen sent emails and text messages to a U.S.-based broker about buying a civilian plane and its engine.
The DOJ release said Wen is a Chinese national who is in the U.S. illegally after overstaying his student visa. Because he was illegally in the U.S, Wen was barred from possessing firearms or ammunition. He also lacks required licenses from the U.S. government to export the items seized at his home to North Korea.
“Wen is charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison,” the release stated.
The case will be tried in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.