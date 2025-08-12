Chinese warship, coast guard vessel collide in busy shipping lane

Two Chinese military ships collided Monday while harassing a Philippines coast guard vessel in the South China Sea.

The incident, which was captured on video by the crew of the Filipino ship, pointed up the potential dangers to shipping in the region, through which 60% of global maritime trade passes.

Chinese military vessels collided with each other while chasing the Philippine coast vessel near Scarborough Shoal. The Philippine helmsman deserves a raise! The Chinese captain smells demotion, reputation sank🤦‍♂️#China #Philippines pic.twitter.com/6Wwj3hvaD0 — kumbatidong (@kumbatidong) August 11, 2025

The video showed the Chinese coast guard vessel pursuing the Philippines ship at high speed while firing a water cannon in the Scarborough Shoal, an increasingly common tactic by China as they try to intimidate other countries in an area it almost entirely seized from the Philippines in 2012. Beijing’s claim was later rejected by an international ruling.

The video shows the much larger Chinese warship slicing between the chase vessels and colliding with the Chinese coast guard vessel. Later footage and photos show the latter idle in the water with a crushed bow.