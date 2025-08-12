Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Chinese warship, coast guard vessel collide in busy shipping lane

China ship was harassing Philippines coast guard when it was hit 

Stuart Chirls
·
Photo by Philippines Coast Guard shows damage to Chinese coast guard ship after collision.
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Two Chinese military ships collided while pursuing a Philippine coast guard vessel in the South China Sea.
  • The incident, captured on video, highlights the risks to shipping in a region crucial for global maritime trade.
  • The collision occurred during a harassment incident involving water cannon fire near the Scarborough Shoal, a contested area.
  • China acknowledged the incident but didn't mention the collision; the Philippines coast guard noted potential injuries to Chinese crew.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Two Chinese military ships collided Monday while harassing a Philippines coast guard vessel in the South China Sea.

The incident, which was captured on video by the crew of the Filipino ship, pointed up the potential dangers to shipping in the region, through which 60% of global maritime trade passes.

The video showed the Chinese coast guard vessel pursuing the Philippines ship at high speed while firing a water cannon in the Scarborough Shoal, an increasingly common tactic by China as they try to intimidate other countries in an area it almost entirely seized from the Philippines in 2012. Beijing’s claim was later rejected by an international ruling.

The video shows the much larger Chinese warship slicing between the chase vessels and colliding with the Chinese coast guard vessel. Later footage and photos show the latter idle in the water with a crushed bow.

The Philippines coast guard said it saw Chinese crew in the bow area at the time of the incident, but could not say if there had been any injuries.

The China coast guard acknowledged that an incident had taken place, but did not mention the collision. 

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Intermodal veteran Cannizzaro to OCEMA carriers group as deputy executive director 

China volumes, tariff anxiety helps surging US container imports challenge ’22 record

Retailers: Tariff-battered import volumes to be 5.6% weaker in 2025

Nothing can stop falling trans-Pacific container rates: Analyst

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.