CN made ‘inaccurate claims’ on rail merger data: UP exec

A Union Pacific executive has responded to comments by Canadian National about the planned UP-Norfolk Southern merger, saying CN made “inaccurate claims” regarding the traffic study included in the initial version of the UP-NS merger application.

“The traffic study included in our filings with the Surface Transportation Board was conducted by the same expert CN (NYSE: CNI) used for its Iowa Northern merger and applies the same methodology,” Kenny Rocker, UP’s executive vice president, marketing and sales, wrote in a company status message posted Monday on the UP (NYSE: UNP) website. “It provides a reliable estimate of the traffic the combined Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern expect [sic] to attract by offering a more competitive, more efficient single-line service.”

CN has said that UP and NS (NYSE: NSC) “understated” the traffic they expect to gain from other railroads.

The original UP-NS merger application was rejected by the Surface Transportation Board as incomplete, with the board citing three issues, including problems with the railroads’ information on market share. A revised application is expected by April 30.