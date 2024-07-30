CN operations bounce back after service resumes through Jasper, Alberta

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

Canadian National’s operations are returning to normal through Jasper, Alberta, where wildfires devastated part of the town and shut down rail traffic last week.

CN resumed service on Friday, and by Sunday volume through Jasper had rebounded to nearly pre-fire levels, according to data from RailState, which monitors rail traffic using a network of sensors and cameras near main lines across Canada and in some locations in the U.S.

The CN main line through Jasper is a key funnel for traffic moving to and from the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, British Columbia.



