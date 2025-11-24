Cold-weather truck relief bill lands in US House

WASHINGTON — A push in Congress to exempt heavy-duty trucks and equipment from automatic cold-weather shutdowns is gaining momentum with the introduction last week of companion legislation to a Senate bill introduced earlier this month.

The House bill, sponsored by Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, mirrors the Senate’s Cold Weather Diesel Reliability Act of 2025,” introduced by Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., to address what lawmakers call an “onerous cold weather roadblock” in EPA emissions rules.

The bills would require the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to authorize manufacturers to suspend engine derate or shutdown functions in prolonged cold weather conditions.

“In extreme cold, diesel engines can shut down because EPA-mandated emissions systems weren’t designed for the harsh conditions we face in Alaska and across the northern United States,” Sullivan said in a press release after introducing the Senate version.