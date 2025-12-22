Commentary: How the FMCSA should investigate truck driving schools

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s purge of 3,000 fraudulent truck driver training schools from its Training Provider Registry (TPR) a few weeks ago was welcome news. The TPR was created just a few years ago to register all truck driver training providers who could fulfill the new Entry Level Driver Training rule (ELDT), which was supposed to establish a benchmark or floor for basic truck driver training for new commercial drivers license (CDL) holders.

Unfortunately, as FreightWaves has shown, the ELDT rule was gutted before it became law, and truck driving schools essentially ‘self-certified’ with very little oversight from the FMCSA. There was no required minimum driving time specified in the training; no facilities would ever be inspected by the FMCSA; there was no verification of driving instructor qualifications or credentials.

Truck driver training schools don’t even have to assert that they trained the driver, rode with him, tested him on specific material, completed an obstacle course, ride along, or anything like that—they merely have to verify that the new driver is ‘proficient’, and they don’t have to say why they think that.

The result was an explosion of ‘truck driver training schools’; the TPR filled up with more than 35,000 so-called schools in less than 3 years. Concerned citizens perusing the TPR’s database of truck driving training schools will find these critical vocational training institutions housed in tiny rural churches, random P.O. boxes, and questionable-looking apartments.