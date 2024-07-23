Convoy Technologies granted rear-vision camera exemption for trucks

WASHINGTON — While federal regulators consider changing the rules to allow cameras as a permanent option for rear visibility in trucks, carriers have been given another temporary option for such devices in the meantime.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted a five-year exemption to Convoy Technologies Inc. to allow carriers to install Convoy’s Electronic Rear View System (ERVS) camera monitor system (CMS) as an alternative to two rearview side mirrors required by federal regulations.

Convoy told FMCSA earlier this year that mounting its system would maintain a level of safety that is at least equal to that achieved with the mirrors, and the agency agreed.

“FMCSA has reviewed Convoy ’s exemption application and has determined that its ERVS CMS exceeds both the FOV [field of view] required by [current regulations] and the standards of rear-vision mirrors currently installed by manufacturers,” FMCSA stated in a notice published Tuesday.



