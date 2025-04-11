Could short lines come to the rescue of Class I railroads?

DENVER — There’s a pachyderm of a quandary haunting the executive conference rooms of Class I railroads, and short lines may be the solution.

Carload volumes have been falling since 2008-2009, almost a generation’s worth of declines that began with the global financial crisis and accelerated during the fall of coal and the hollowing out of the American manufacturing base.

The current environment represents nothing less than a service crisis for the largest carriers. It’s a crisis that has been intensified by the impact on and of regulators such as the Surface Transportation Board and Federal Railroad Administration, as well as legislators, said consultant Anthony Hatch in a presentation at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) conference.

There is a new focus on carload service thanks to comprehensive data on pickup and delivery of individual freight cars, the labor-intensive switching known as “first mile/last mile,” “and it ain’t pretty,” said Hatch, whose trademark salty analysis belies a Harvard degree.



