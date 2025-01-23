Covenant Logistics Group Q4 earnings: First look

Covenant Logistics Group reported $251 million in freight revenue during the fourth quarter, with truckload operations increasing 3% to $190 million.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents in the quarter, inline with analysts’ estimates of 49 cents.

The company posted total revenue of $277 million in the quarter, a 1% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and missed Wall Street estimates of $283 million.

“We are pleased to report fourth quarter earnings of 24 cents per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of 49 cents per diluted share, on 27.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding after giving effect to our recent 2-for-1 stock split,” Covenant Logistics Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said in a news release. “These results mark the end of another successful year despite a challenging general freight environment, and I could not be happier with how our team has planned and adjusted throughout the year.”



