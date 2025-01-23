Covenant Logistics Group Q4 earnings: First look

Covenant Logistics Group reported $251 million in freight revenue during the fourth quarter, with truckload operations increasing 3% to $190 million.
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents in the quarter, inline with analysts’ estimates of 49 cents.
The company posted total revenue of $277 million in the quarter, a 1% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and missed Wall Street estimates of $283 million.
“We are pleased to report fourth quarter earnings of 24 cents per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of 49 cents per diluted share, on 27.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding after giving effect to our recent 2-for-1 stock split,” Covenant Logistics Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said in a news release. “These results mark the end of another successful year despite a challenging general freight environment, and I could not be happier with how our team has planned and adjusted throughout the year.”
Freight revenue per tractor per week increased 2% year-over-year to $5,444. The expedited truckload segment revenue decreased 6% to $98.6 million, while dedicated segment revenue rose 17% to $91.7 million.
Covenant’s managed freight segment saw revenue of $62.2 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5% from the same time last year. The warehousing segment had revenue of $24.3 million during the quarter, a 1% year-over-year decrease.
Covenant will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Friday.
|Covenant Logistics Group
|Q4/24
|Q4/23
|Y/Y % Change
|Total revenue
|$277.3
|$273.9
|1.2%
|Truckload combined:
|Revenue
|$190.4
|$184
|3.4%
|Freight revenue (ex fuel)
|$164.4
|$150.3
|9%
|Revenue per total mile
|$2.48
|$2.31
|7.3%
|Revenue/tractor/week
|$5,444
|$5,344
|1.8%
|Adjusted OR%
|93.6%
|91.4%
|2.4%
|Managed freight:
|Revenue
|$62.2
|$65
|(4.3%)
|Adjusted operating income
|$5,152
|$2,748
|87%
|Adjusted OR%
|91.7%
|95.8%
|(4.2%)
|Expedited freight:
|Revenue (ex fuel)
|$83.8
|$84.4
|(0.7%)
|Adjusted operating income
|$6,676
|$7,024
|(4.9%)
|Adjusted OR%
|92%
|91.4%
|0.6%
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$0.49
|$0.55
|(10.9%)