Covenant Logistics Group Q4 earnings: First look

Total revenue increases 1% to $277M, truckload revenue rises 3% to $190M

Fourth-quarter freight revenue per tractor per week at Covenant Logistics Group increased 2% year-over-year to $5,444. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Covenant Logistics Group reported $251 million in freight revenue during the fourth quarter, with truckload operations increasing 3% to $190 million.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents in the quarter, inline with analysts’ estimates of 49 cents.

The company posted total revenue of $277 million in the quarter, a 1% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and missed Wall Street estimates of $283 million.

“We are pleased to report fourth quarter earnings of 24 cents per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of 49 cents per diluted share, on 27.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding after giving effect to our recent 2-for-1 stock split,” Covenant Logistics Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said in a news release. “These results mark the end of another successful year despite a challenging general freight environment, and I could not be happier with how our team has planned and adjusted throughout the year.”


Freight revenue per tractor per week increased 2% year-over-year to $5,444. The expedited truckload segment revenue decreased 6% to $98.6 million, while dedicated segment revenue rose 17% to $91.7 million.

Covenant’s managed freight segment saw revenue of $62.2 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5% from the same time last year. The warehousing segment had revenue of $24.3 million during the quarter, a 1% year-over-year decrease.

Covenant will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Friday.

Covenant Logistics GroupQ4/24Q4/23Y/Y % Change
Total revenue$277.3$273.91.2%
Truckload combined:
Revenue$190.4$1843.4%
Freight revenue (ex fuel)$164.4$150.39%
Revenue per total mile$2.48$2.317.3%
Revenue/tractor/week$5,444$5,3441.8%
Adjusted OR%93.6%91.4%2.4%
Managed freight:
Revenue$62.2$65(4.3%)
Adjusted operating income$5,152$2,74887%
Adjusted OR%91.7%95.8%(4.2%)
Expedited freight:
Revenue (ex fuel)$83.8$84.4(0.7%)
Adjusted operating income$6,676$7,024(4.9%)
Adjusted OR%92%91.4%0.6%
Adjusted earnings per share$0.49$0.55(10.9%)
Covenant Logistics Group key performance indicators. Revenue and operating income in millions.


