CPKC: Railroads should focus on interline partnerships, not mergers

Canadian Pacific Kansas City said Tuesday that Class I railroad mergers are not necessary and that it isn’t interested in participating in an immediate round of consolidation.

“We believe that a transcontinental merger would trigger permanent restructuring of the industry and result in a disproportionately large railway whose size and scope would require others to take action,” CPKC Chief Executive Keith Creel said in a statement that echoed his remarks on the railway’s earnings call in July. “This will likely result in an unnecessary wave of railway mergers that today is not the best way to support American businesses nor the public interest, and has the potential to create more issues than it solves.”

CPKC’s announcement comes a day after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett said in an interview that Berkshire, which owns BNSF Railway, will not make a bid for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) or Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) as a competitive response to Union Pacific’s (NYSE: UNP) proposed $85 billion acquisition of NS.

Activist investor Ancora Holdings, which has a small stake in CSX, earlier this month urged CSX to engage in merger talks with BNSF and CPKC.