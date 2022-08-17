Crowley chief product officer: Break down data silos

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How fintech helps overcome today’s global shipping challenges.

DETAILS: Shashank Panchangam offers solutions to supply chain problems through fintech products utilized in digital transformations.

SPEAKER: Panchangam is the chief product officer at Crowley Solutions.

BIO: Panchangam brings more than two decades of experience in product management, research and product development, executive consulting, digital transformation and business expansion across the world. He joined Crowley in January to lead the product, data science, platform ecosystem and go-to-market teams.

KEY QUOTES FROM PANCHANGAM

“The way to solve the [integration] problems is to have an open architecture. You need to have an equal system or platform that can integrate all of these systems together, right? You have to break down data silos. You have to break down process silos. You need to have a single distributed system, a cognitive platform that can bring all of these [processes] together.”

“With the digital revolution that is happening, with smart sensors everywhere, the minute something is delivered, automatically that information can be captured and propagated into the cloud. … People can focus on expanding their business [and] become more successful.”

“I definitely think these technologies are becoming table stakes. I think it reminds me of the energy sector when everything crashed and then [the sector] decided, you know what, we all need to come together. We all need to communicate with each other. We all need to have standards around data because then we can focus on solving these problems and pull the insights that we want.”

Read more

Keynote: How new credit and working capital models can boost supply chain efficiencies and carrier financial health

Keynote: Economic analyst Vaclav Smil talks globalization

Meet the new middlemen

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Crowley (No. 204).