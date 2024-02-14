CSX worker dies after being struck by moving equipment

An investigation is underway after a CSX worker was killed on the job Tuesday in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on CSX’s Northend Subdivision, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. Details have not been released, but the National Transportation Safety Board said the employee was killed by moving equipment. A team is headed to the scene to investigate.

The victim has not been publicly named, but the Police Department said in a statement that the family has been notified, adding no further information would be shared at the request of the family.

In a statement to WRAL News, the railroad said: “CSX confirms that a track maintenance employee was fatally injured while performing his duties in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. We are doing everything we can to support them at this time. The incident is under investigation.”

It is the second fatality involving rolling equipment in a week.

On Feb. 7, 55-year-old Norfolk Southern engineer Chris Wilson died after several uncontrolled train cars crashed into his locomotive, causing him to be ejected. The incident remains under investigation.





This week, the Federal Railroad Administration issued a safety bulletin, warning rail workers about the dangers of rolling equipment.