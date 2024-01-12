Daimler Truck names new CFO from Siemens AG

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG has named Eva Scherer as its new chief financial officer and a member of the board of management following the death of former CFO Jochen Goetz from a reaction to a wasp sting in August.

Scherer was an executive vice president and global head of investor relations for German multinational technology conglomerate Siemens AG. She is the first female to lead finance and controlling at the leading German truck maker. Scherer begins work April 1 and has a three-year contract through March 31, 2027.

“The position of chief financial officer has tragically become vacant. Following an intensive selection process, the supervisory board has now filled the position,” Joe Kaeser, Daimler Truck supervisory board chair, said in a news release.

“In addition to professional expertise, we placed particular emphasis on open-mindedness, diversity, potential and enthusiasm to drive change. Eva Scherer has shown these attributes in a convincing manner.”

Scherer held various management positions at Siemens

Scherer began her professional career in 2003 as a Siemens trainee. She held various management positions in purchasing, finance and controlling in Germany and Switzerland.

“With her broad financial experience she has gained in a large corporate group in a similar industry, she can provide important impulses that will benefit Daimler Truck on its path of transformation,” said Martin Daum, board of management chair. Daum had filled in as CFO since Goetz’s passing.





Separately, the company in December reappointed Andreas Gorbach as a member of the board of management, adding five years to his contract that expires on June 30. He has been responsible for truck technology since Dec. 1, 2021.

Related articles:

Daimler Truck CEO will take on finance role temporarily

Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz dead at 52

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.