Dayton Freight relocates, expands Illinois terminal

Regional less-than-truckload carrier Dayton Freight Lines announced Monday that it has relocated an Illinois service center, doubling its door count in the local market.
A new 32-door terminal in Mount Vernon, Illinois, is approximately 30 minutes from the old terminal in Salem, Illinois, and a little more than one hour away from major metro hub St. Louis, Missouri.
“We’re excited about the opportunities this new facility brings for both our team and the customers we serve,” said Nelson Arrowsmith, Salem service center manager, in a new release. “The added doors and upgrades will help us operate more efficiently and continue providing The Dayton Difference to our customers.”
The move follows Dayton Freight’s announcement earlier this month that it opened a new location in Bedford, Pennsylvania. In addition, to serving primarily submarkets like Altoona, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg, the terminal extends the company’s direct service into Hagerstown, Maryland.
Dayton Freight, a private, nonunion carrier based in Dayton, Ohio, operates over 70 terminals across 15 Midwestern states. It specializes in one- and two-day regional service and collaborates with other regional carriers to provide national and cross-border service. The company has more than 6,000 employees and a fleet of over 2,000 tractors and 5,000 trailers.