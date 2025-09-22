Dayton Freight relocates, expands Illinois terminal

Regional less-than-truckload carrier Dayton Freight Lines announced Monday that it has relocated an Illinois service center, doubling its door count in the local market.

A new 32-door terminal in Mount Vernon, Illinois, is approximately 30 minutes from the old terminal in Salem, Illinois, and a little more than one hour away from major metro hub St. Louis, Missouri.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this new facility brings for both our team and the customers we serve,” said Nelson Arrowsmith, Salem service center manager, in a new release. “The added doors and upgrades will help us operate more efficiently and continue providing The Dayton Difference to our customers.”

The move follows Dayton Freight’s announcement earlier this month that it opened a new location in Bedford, Pennsylvania. In addition, to serving primarily submarkets like Altoona, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg, the terminal extends the company’s direct service into Hagerstown, Maryland.