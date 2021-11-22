  • ITVI.USA
    15,175.600
    44.460
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.932
    0.013
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.480
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,128.790
    42.530
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,175.600
    44.460
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.932
    0.013
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.480
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,128.790
    42.530
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
BusinessFinanceLast-mile deliveryModern ShipperNewsTop Stories

Deliverr breaks $2B valuation with series E raise

E-commerce fulfillment tech company to reach $2.5 billion gross merchandise volume run-rate by end of year

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyMonday, November 22, 2021
2 minutes read

E-commerce fulfillment technology company Deliverr announced Monday it has reached a $2 billion valuation after closing its $250 million series E round led by its newest investor, Tiger Global. Its existing investors, 8VC, Activant, GLP Capital Partners, Brookfield Technology Partners and Coatue, participated in the round as well.

Deliverr has raised a total of $490 million since 2018, supplying competitive fulfilment services to merchants that use marketplace platforms to sell its products, including Shopify, Walmart, Amazon, Target and eBay.

Related: Warehouse firm Deliverr snags $170 million in funding

These fulfillment services have Deliverr set to reach a $2.5 billion gross merchandise volume run-rate by the end of 2021.

Co-founder and CEO Harish Abbott. (Photo: Deliverr)

According to the company, its merchants’ e-commerce purchases grew 90% year-over-year, with many end consumers requesting next-day or two-day delivery options.

Deliverr executives explained that, while the company has created a network placing itself within 100 miles of half the U.S. population, its new capital investment will partially be used to add to its current 80 warehouses to provide better next-day delivery services.

“The most effective way to address supply chain congestion is to move inventory closer to the end customer. Deliverr is the only company working to solve this problem through stronger inventory placement, while leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and optimization technology to build a smarter fulfillment network,” said co-founder and CEO Harish Abbott.

Funding detailsDeliverr
Funding amount$250 million
Funding roundSeries E
Lead investorTiger Global
Secondary investors8VC, Activant, GLP Capital Partners, Brookfield Technology Partners and Coatue
Business goals for the roundScale fulfillment services network, add engineers, data scientists and operations experts.
Post-money valuation$2 billion
Total funding$490 million

Abbott also said the company will continue to add engineers, data scientists and operations experts to its team to improve its current predictive analytic tools used to anticipate demand and inventory issues for its customers.

“While the global supply chain remains challenged because of the crippling impact of the coronavirus pandemic, online sales volumes and consumer demand for next-day delivery are projected to set new records. No other company, at the cutting-edge of fulfillment infrastructure and technology, will be able to solve for logistics chain disruptions, offer merchants next-day delivery, and save merchant money — all at the same time,” said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global.

Articles by Grace Sharkey

You may also like:

Deliverr raises $23 million, expands fast-shipping program

Deliverr offers an Amazon-like delivery experience for e-commerce seller

Spartan Radar quickly raises additional $15M for safe autonomous mobility

Tags
Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyMonday, November 22, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment. If you have a story to share, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.