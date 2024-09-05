Descartes sees record results in fiscal Q2

Supply chain software provider Descartes reported record quarterly results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31. The Canada-based company noted weak truck volumes and revenue pressure on parcel carriers as headwinds, which were offset by higher ocean import volumes.

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 40 cents in the period, 8 cents higher year over year and 3 cents better than the consensus estimate.

Consolidated revenue increased 13.9% y/y to $163.4 million. Organic growth was up roughly 9% y/y in the period.

“Our Global Logistics Network is designed to help shippers, carriers and logistics services providers navigate an increasingly complex global trade landscape,” said CEO Ed Ryan in a news release. “Supply chains and logistics operations continue to struggle to manage a myriad of factors, including military conflicts, disruptions to trade routes, government sanctions, economic impact on shipping demand and material changes to taxes and tariffs.”