Descartes acquires BoxTop Technologies for $13M

Descartes announced Tuesday it has acquired shipment management solutions provider BoxTop Technologies for $13 million.

Headquartered in Windsor, England, BoxTop’s technology provides small and midsize logistics services providers (LSPs) digital tools to manage the full life cycle of shipments. BoxTop was already working with the Descartes Global Logistics Network (GLN) to provide customers shipment visibility and electronic customs filing capabilities.

The deal was funded with cash on hand.

“BoxTop has an excellent solution for small- to mid-sized LSPs and we see an opportunity to integrate it with more solutions on the GLN,” said Scott Sangster, general manager of logistics services providers at Descartes, in a news release. “This will help us deliver more value to BoxTop customers and expand the geographic footprint into more countries in Europe.”



