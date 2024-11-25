DHL cargo plane crashes trying to land near Lithuania airport

One crew member is dead and three others hospitalized after a DHL cargo aircraft crashed on approach to the Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania.

The Boeing 737 crashed around 4:30 a.m. central European time (CET) on Monday as it tried to land at the airport, exploding into a fireball after it ploughed into the courtyard of a house, according to Lithuanian officials.

Thirteen residents were evacuated from a building near the crash site without injuries, authorities said.

The cargo flight was operated by Madrid based carrier Swiftair on behalf of DHL. It had taken off from Leipzig, Germany, and was scheduled to land in Vilnius.



