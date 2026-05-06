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DHL distances itself from historic Deutsche Post name

German postal unit will retain brand tie

Eric Kulisch
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DHL CEO Tobias Meyer addresses the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: DHL)

DHL shareholders on Tuesday approved a proposal to discard the company’s legacy legal name, Deutsche Post, and a corporate restructuring of the Post & Parcel Germany unit, which will be rebranded as Deutsche Post AG.

Deutsche Post acquired U.S. logistics company DHL (XETRA: DHL) in 2002 after the German postal operator, previously known as Bundepost, was gradually privatized during the 1990s. Two years ago, the company changed its brand name to DHL Group, but the corporate name remained Deutsche Post.

The official name change to DHL is expected to be finalized by Sept. 1, once it is registered with the German government.

The vote also allowed DHL to move Post & Parcel Germany from its odd place within the holding company to an equal footing with other divisions in the group organization, alongside Express, Freight, Global Forwarding, Supply Chain, and eCommerce. The postal group will adopt the Deutsche Post AG name.

CEO Tobias Meyer said the new structure provides more clarity.

The global logistics provider now generates only a fifth of its revenues from traditional mail and parcel delivery. Deutsche Post faces similar challenges as other postal operators as the increased use of digital communications reduces mail and parcel volumes. Post & Parcel Germany revenue increased 3% year over year in 2025 despite a drop in combined volume primarily due to higher prices and an increase in cross-border parcel shipments.

Click here for more FreightWaves/PostalMag stories by Eric Kulisch.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com