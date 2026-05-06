DHL distances itself from historic Deutsche Post name

DHL shareholders on Tuesday approved a proposal to discard the company’s legacy legal name, Deutsche Post, and a corporate restructuring of the Post & Parcel Germany unit, which will be rebranded as Deutsche Post AG.
Deutsche Post acquired U.S. logistics company DHL (XETRA: DHL) in 2002 after the German postal operator, previously known as Bundepost, was gradually privatized during the 1990s. Two years ago, the company changed its brand name to DHL Group, but the corporate name remained Deutsche Post.
The official name change to DHL is expected to be finalized by Sept. 1, once it is registered with the German government.
The vote also allowed DHL to move Post & Parcel Germany from its odd place within the holding company to an equal footing with other divisions in the group organization, alongside Express, Freight, Global Forwarding, Supply Chain, and eCommerce. The postal group will adopt the Deutsche Post AG name.
CEO Tobias Meyer said the new structure provides more clarity.
The global logistics provider now generates only a fifth of its revenues from traditional mail and parcel delivery. Deutsche Post faces similar challenges as other postal operators as the increased use of digital communications reduces mail and parcel volumes. Post & Parcel Germany revenue increased 3% year over year in 2025 despite a drop in combined volume primarily due to higher prices and an increase in cross-border parcel shipments.
Click here for more FreightWaves/PostalMag stories by Eric Kulisch.
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