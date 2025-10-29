DHL Express invests $90M in New York delivery upgrades

DHL Express has invested $90 million to expand capacity in anticipation of long-term growth in the New York City metropolitan area, one of its highest-volume U.S. markets, the international parcel carrier announced Wednesday.
The investment includes new facility leases, capital expenditures in advanced material handling systems and equipment, and freighter service to Newark International Airport.
Under the project, DHL Express will relocate its Manhattan service center operations to a new, modern facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, by the end of November. Located only five miles from Lower Manhattan, the 92,505-square foot site features a smart layout with improved accessibility for courier vehicles, on-site charging infrastructure and upgraded dispatch capabilities, enabling faster and more reliable deliveries throughout Manhattan and surrounding areas while ensuring employee safety, the company said in a news release.
With the addition of new automated sorting systems, DHL’s new facility will have the capacity to process twice as much volume as the previous facility, doubling from 3,000 to 6,000 conveyable pieces per hour, significantly boosting throughput and efficiency.
“The New York City area is a cornerstone of our U.S. network and a key gateway for international trade,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. “This investment ensures we have the right infrastructure in place to support our customers’ growing needs for years to come.”
In addition to the relocation of the Manhattan service center, DHL Express has expanded its footprint in Brooklyn. The company’s Brooklyn service center facility recently moved into a new 70,202-square-foot building at 1970 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Nearly triple the size of its former 25,445-square-foot site, the new facility provides significantly more room for growth and improved operational flow. With upgraded automation systems, the facility’s sort capacity has doubled from 1,500 to 3,000 conveyable pieces per hour (PPH), according to DHL Express.
The enhancements are part of a broader plan to strengthen DHL Express’ network across the greater New York City market, integrating facilities in Long Island City, Hauppauge, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. The initiative is designed to balance shipment volumes, relieve pressure on high-demand locations, and improve overall network efficiency.
As part of these optimizations, DHL Express’ global hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will now connect directly to Newark Liberty International Airport. The new Newark connection brings DHL’s aircraft closer to Manhattan’s primary service center in Jersey City, while Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Long Island will continue to connect via JFK Airport. The change will help reduce transit times, improve reliability, and further strengthen service performance across the region.
“With this investment, we’re not just expanding capacity — we’re optimizing how we operate in one of the most complex and dynamic logistics environments in the world,” added Hewitt. “Our new facilities and flight connections will allow us to handle increasing shipment volumes with greater speed, reliability, and sustainability, all while continuing to deliver the exceptional service our customers expect from DHL.”
