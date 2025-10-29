DHL Express invests $90M in New York delivery upgrades

DHL Express has invested $90 million to expand capacity in anticipation of long-term growth in the New York City metropolitan area, one of its highest-volume U.S. markets, the international parcel carrier announced Wednesday.

The investment includes new facility leases, capital expenditures in advanced material handling systems and equipment, and freighter service to Newark International Airport.

Under the project, DHL Express will relocate its Manhattan service center operations to a new, modern facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, by the end of November. Located only five miles from Lower Manhattan, the 92,505-square foot site features a smart layout with improved accessibility for courier vehicles, on-site charging infrastructure and upgraded dispatch capabilities, enabling faster and more reliable deliveries throughout Manhattan and surrounding areas while ensuring employee safety, the company said in a news release.

With the addition of new automated sorting systems, DHL’s new facility will have the capacity to process twice as much volume as the previous facility, doubling from 3,000 to 6,000 conveyable pieces per hour, significantly boosting throughput and efficiency.